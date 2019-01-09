Kansas RB Pooka Williams granted diversion in battery case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Star Kansas running back Pooka Williams has been granted diversion in a domestic battery case, meaning he has a chance to keep the allegation off his record.

Williams, who appeared in court Wednesday, is accused of punching an 18-year-old woman in the stomach and grabbing her by the throat last month. An affidavit says the woman had text messages from Williams admitting to punching her and a police officer found bruises on her.

Williams reportedly told police he pushed the woman when he saw her in a room with other men. Both have said they were in an intimate relationship.

Diversion allows someone to avoid the usual legal procedures and complete specific requirements, which can include rehabilitation programs or fines. Williams’ attorney, Hatem Chahine, said if Williams successfully completes terms of diversion, the domestic battery charge would be dropped and not appear on his legal record, the Lawrence Journal-World reported .

Williams was the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and a first-team all-Big 12 selection as running back and kick returner last season. He was suspended by the football program Dec. 7.