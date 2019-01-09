Kan. driver gets prison for swerving into, killing 2 men walking

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — A 26-year-old woman has been sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for swerving into two men as they walked across a southeast Kansas street.

Shelby Colon received the sentence after pleading guilty previously to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the July 2017 crash that killed 66-year-old Charles Burkybile Jr. and 86-year-old Glen Roosa. Police say Colon stopped at the scene in Galena, Kansas, and showed no signs of impairment.

The sentence also includes time for a separate drug-dealing case.

District Attorney Jake Conard says the families can “finally receive some closure can move on with their lives.”