Housing Opportunities looking to build new rentals for Great Bend senior citizens

Since 1996, Housing Opportunities Inc. has attempted to provide affordable housing to people, mainly senior citizens. The organization manages single-family homes and duplex style apartment units across Barton, Pawnee, and Rice counties.

Housing Opportunities (HOI) is applying for tax credits through the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation to build a 24-unit rental house development for senior citizens in Great Bend.

Vicky Dayton, Executive Director of Housing Opportunities, says there is a need to build more housing.

Housing Opportunities currently has a waiting list with 186 names on it that are in need of affordable housing.

HOI wants to build the new houses on the west side of Great Bend between Broadway and Eisenhower streets. The City of Great Bend supported their application to receive the tax credits, but Dayton says obtaining the credits is getting more challenging.

During the past 19 years, HOI has successfully received credits or request for funding 17 times. The proposed project is to be an estimated $4 million project. HOI already has six rental properties in Great Bend which includes 92 total units.

The Great Bend City Council supported the application and approved the waived building permits, utility tap fees, and extension of a nearby water main. Dayton says the tax credit application is due by February 1.