Hoisington man arrested on drug charges

The Hoisington Police Department was able to arrest a man on drug charges after a successful search warrant, according to a social media post.

Last Friday, at approximately 1:16 p.m., the Hoisington Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant in the 200 block of South Center Street. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Arrested at the scene was 33-year old Cori Galliart. Galliart was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding arrest warrant for parole violation.

The Hoisington Police Department was assisted by the Great Bend Police Department, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, and a parole officer with the Kansas Department of Corrections.