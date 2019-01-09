Dateline – Hoisington

Helen M. Kaiser, 88, died January 7, 2019, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born December 19, 1930, in Odin, Kansas, the daughter of Alois F. and Regina (Hermann) Prosser.

On October 10, 1950, she married Frank S. Kaiser in Odin, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2001.

A longtime resident of Hoisington, Frank and Helen were former managers of the Dairy Queen.

Helen was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was active in many aspects of church, including the Altar Society, Parish Bible Study, as a Eucharistic Minister, in RCIA, Renew Program, and the Parish Council. She was also a Dominican Associate, a former member of Daughters of Isabella of Claflin, a member of the American Eagle Club and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

She is survived by children, Cletus J. Kaiser of Rogersville, Missouri; Timothy D. Kaiser and wife Janet of Wichita, and Gina A. Streetman of Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Natalie Warrick, Alan, Bradley, and Kimberly Streetman, and Matthew, Chelsea, and Lisa Kaiser.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; seven brothers, Tony, John, Bill, Joe, Julius, Leonard, and Louie Prosser; and seven sisters, Anna Steiner, Tillie Kramer, Jean Rome, Eleanor Kingston, Cecilia Tipperman, Catherine Schremmer and Mary Birzer.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 7p.m.

Vigil with Altar Society Rosary will start at 7 p.m., all at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Charles Mazouch. Burial will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society,

in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.