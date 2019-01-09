Great Bend working on online payment option for utility bills

The City of Great Bend altered how they attempt to collect late utility payments, and there is now an effort to provide an option for citizens to pay their bill online.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says the City has been approached multiple times requesting the online payment option. Francis acknowledged the online payment is a goal for 2019, but the City first wants to establish the utility network.

Great Bend started a policy January 1, 2019, that if you are late on your bill, your utility service will be cut off without a face-to-face reminder. The move was made to eliminate time spent by staff running around town and the liability of handling cash.