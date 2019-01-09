Driver, 11-year-old hospitalized after semi rear-ends Kan. school bus

KEARNY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Tuesday in Kearny County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Volo semi driven by Raul Castillo-Ochoa, 46, Leoti, was southbound on Kansas 25 ten miles north of Lakin.

The semi rear-ended a USD 215 school bus driven by Rosales, Linda Rosales, 61, Lakin, that was stopped to turn left to travel east on county road 250.

Rosales and one passenger Jordan Haflich, 11, Lakin, were transported to the Kearny County Hospital. A 14-year-old passenger on the bus was also transported to the hospital but not injured.

Castillo-Ochoa was not injured. He and the school bus driver were properly restrained at the time of the accident.