Cop Shop (1/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/8)
Traffic Arrest
At 8:03 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 3rd & Maple.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/8)
Battery
At 10:24 a.m. a report of being battered by Earl Davis was made at 1714 Adams Street. Davis was later arrested and booked.
Traumatic Injuries
At 1:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 27.
Chest Pain
At 4:02 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1307 Jefferson Street.
Traffic Arrest
K-9 Use / Call Out
At 9:25 Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 16th Street & Kansas Avenue.