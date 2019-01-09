Cop Shop (1/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/8)

Traffic Arrest

At 8:03 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 3rd & Maple.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/8)

Battery

At 10:24 a.m. a report of being battered by Earl Davis was made at 1714 Adams Street. Davis was later arrested and booked.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5210 10th Street 27.

Chest Pain

At 4:02 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1307 Jefferson Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 8:03 p.m. a traffic arrest was made at 3rd & Maple.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 9:25 Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 16th Street & Kansas Avenue.