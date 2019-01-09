Boy missing for 5 months found in attic crawl space

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO-The five month search for missing 6-year-old has ended.

Just before 5p.m. Tuesday, detectives acting on information received by the United States Marshals Service Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force, were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Highway N in Laclede County, Missouri, according to media release from the Camden County Sheriff.

The task force has been working with the Camden County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies for several months in hopes of getting a lead that would assist them in finding missing Braedence Jones.

After the search warrant was executed, deputies arrested the boy’s mother Aubrey Ferguson of Camdenton, and her boyfriend 41-year-old Woodrow Ziegler.

They were hiding the child in an attic crawl space that had been nailed shut and concealed. Deputies found him in the crawl space.

The boy was returned to his father, who had court-ordered custody of the boy.

Ferguson was charged in August with child abduction. She is being held on a warrant for child abduction as well as a Capias Warrant out of Crawford County, according to the sheriff’s department. Additional charges are being sought in Laclede and possibly Camden Counties.