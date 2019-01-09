Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/8)

BOOKED: Christian Winder of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, no insurance, and headlight out with a bond at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Krystal Halseth of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence.

BOOKED: Earl Davis of Great Bend on GBPD case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeanne M. Richter on Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while suspended with a bond of $500 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Miguel Gonzalez of Great Bend on GBMC case for DWS and failure to yield at stop sign, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Micca Marie Givens on Great Bend Municipal Court case for possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and no signal less than 10 feet with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Aylinn Dominguez of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Angelo Palermo of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, transported to New Chance Treatment Center.

RELEASED: Rebecca Muckenthaler of Ellinwood, released to KDOC transport.

RELEASED: Tracy James Driscoll for sentence served.

RELEASED: Miguel Gonzalez of Great Bend posted a $500 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding on GBMC case for DWS, and failure to yield at stop sign.

RELEASED: Micca M. Givens on BCDC case with a $2,500 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.