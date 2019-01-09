GREAT BEND – A. Neal Reichel, 83, passed away January 7, 2019 at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born August 26, 1935 at LaCrosse to Henry and Esther (Foos) Reichel. He married Opal Mellies November 17, 1954 at Bushton. She died May 6, 2016.

Neal, a long time farmer, lived on a farm northeast of Bison his entire life, before retiring and moving to Great Bend in 2001. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, a former EMT for Rush County, active for years with the Bison volunteer fire department, and a member of the ISIS Shrine. Neal enjoyed and felt blessed to take his grandkids fishing, boating and camping.

Survivors include, two sons, Joel Reichel and his wife Terry of Alexander and Jody Reichel and his husband Seth Munter of San Francisco, California; two daughters, Charlotte Brening and her husband Phil of Fort Worth, Texas and Cherie Belford and her husband Larry of Hoisington; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Barbara Baus of McCracken. He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Reichel and a brother, Carroll Reichel.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Great Bend, with Rev. Morita Truman presiding. There will be a Private Family Inurnment at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Rush County EMS or the Bison Volunteer Fire Department, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

