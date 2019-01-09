United States National Guard and Army Reserve veteran Beau Brough was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Golden Plains Quilts of Valor on December 28, 2018, at the American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend, Kansas. Beau served from 2002 to 2012, receiving advanced individual training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he was trained as a field artillery fire finder radar operator. He was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom where he was a radar operator and convoy gunner. He was deployed to Iraq a second time, where he was trained to conduct private security for the Battalion Commander, which he did until he was injured and medivacked to Langstuhl, Germany. He was then transported back to Fort Riley, Kansas, for recovery. He served in the National Guard until 2010, and then joined the Army Reserve where he training outgoing soldiers who were deploying abroad. The quilt top was made by Sheila DeWald, quilting by Amy Schartz Mellor. Left to right: Boe Levingston, Sheila DeWald, Beau Brough, Amy Schartz Mellor, Ralph Sunley
United States Navy veteran Carl Henkle was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Golden Plains Quilts of Valor on December 28, 2018, at the American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend, Kansas. Carl’s began in 1946. After basic training, he was shipped to Hawaii for cleanup after the Pearl Harbor bombing in World War II. He was released early after his mother’s neighbor noticed the hardship she was enduring tending to the farm by herself. Carl’s quilt top was made by Lenora Keil, quilting by Amy Schartz Mellor. Left to right: Bob Jarmer, Lenora Keil, Carl Henkle, Amy Schartz Mellor, Boe Levingston
United States Navy Vietnam veteran Ronald McCrary was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Golden Plains Quilts of Valor on December 28, 2018, at the American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend, Kansas. Ron served from 1965 to 1969, receiving additional training as an Electronic Counter Measures Operator in California after completing basic training. He served aboard the USS Princeton off the shore of Vietnam where he was a radar operator. The quilt top was made by Alice Stoskopf, quilting by Amy Schartz Mellor. Left to right: Ralph Sunley, Alice Stoskopf, Ronald McCrary, Amy Schartz Mellor, David Krallman
United States Navy Vietnam veteran Joseph Griffee was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Golden Plains Quilts of Valor on December 28, 2018, at the American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend, Kansas. Joseph served from 1966 to 1969. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, aboard the Harry E. Hubbard, a destroyer, and aboard the battleship New Jersey BB-62, where he served as a gunner’s mate. The quilt top was made by Millie Hill, quilting by Amy Schartz Mellor. Left to right: Larry Buczinski, Millie Hill, Joseph Griffee, Amy Schartz Mellor, Roy Titsworth
United States Navy Vietnam veteran Tom Dinges was awarded a Quilt of Valor from Golden Plains Quilts of Valor on December 28, 2018, at the American Legion Post 180 in Great Bend, Kansas. Tom served from 1967 to 1970. He was a Seabee and spent 13 months in Vietnam building bridges, constructing roads, clearing areas of jungle for combat troops, and unloading barges. The quilt top was made by Margaret Evers, quilting by Amy Schartz Mellor. From Left to Right: Bob Jarmer, Margaret Evers, Tom Dinges, Amy Schartz Mellor, Jeannie Munsch