Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday
A chance of freezing rain before 7am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Rain likely before 10pm, then rain and snow likely between 10pm and 1am, then snow likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a chance of rain between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 48.