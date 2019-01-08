Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday A chance of freezing rain before 7am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Rain likely before 10pm, then rain and snow likely between 10pm and 1am, then snow likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a chance of rain between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 48.