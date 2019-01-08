Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t draft Patrick Mahomes merely to make the playoffs. They drafted him to win in the playoffs. The Chiefs have just two postseason wins at Arrowhead Stadium in their entire history, the same number as the Colts, their divisional opponent on Saturday. It’s the first chance for Mahomes to live up to those lofty expectations.

UNDATED (AP) — There is major upheaval in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll behind the top four following losses by Kansas, Nevada and Florida State. Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia continue to hold down the top four spots. Gonzaga, Michigan State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Nevada rounded out the top 10.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State hoped Virginia transfer Marial Shayok would find a way to score more in the Cyclones’ free-flowing offense. Shayok is averaging 20.1 points a game after perhaps his best performance yet in a 77-60 blowout of Kansas. Shayok scored 24 points against the Jayhawks on 9 of 12 shooting. Next up for Iowa State is a game against Baylor on Tuesday.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has dismissed sophomore center Maary Lakes from its women’s basketball program for a violation of team rules and conduct detrimental to the team. Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie announced the decision. The move came shortly after her second arrest on allegations of domestic battery.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery is leaving for the NFL. Montgomery announced through Twitter that he’s giving up his final year with the Cyclones to go pro. Montgomery ran for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The Cyclones finished 8-5 after losing to Washington State in the Alamo Bowl.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Former Oklahoma receiver A.D. Miller will play for Illinois next season. Illinois coach Lovie Smith made the announcement in a news release. Miller had 21 receptions for 236 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons for the Sooners. He is a graduate transfer who will be immediately eligible for one season.

National Headlines

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Clemson is the College Football Playoff national champions for the second time in three years following a 44-16 rout of Alabama. Trevor Lawrence threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, while Travis Etienne accounted for three TDs to help the Tigers deal the Crimson Tide their worst loss in 12 seasons under head coach Nick Saban. Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa had one of his two interceptions returned for a touchdown and was 22 of 34 for 295 yards and a pair of first-quarter TDs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is giving up his remaining college eligibility to enter the upcoming NFL draft. The third-year sophomore said on Twitter he would forgo his final year of eligibility “after many thoughts and prayers with family and close friends.” Haskins smashed most Ohio State and Big Ten single-season passing records in 2018, throwing for a nation-leading 50 touchdowns and finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The College Football Playoff is not expanding anytime soon despite calls from at least one league commissioner to increase the number of participants. Conference commissioners and university presidents who constitute the playoff brain trust met Monday at the Fairmont Hotel in downtown San Jose and quelled the speculation. Mississippi State President and CFP board of managers chairman Mark Keenum says it’s much too soon to know if there’s even the possibility of expanding the number of teams.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has accepted Green Bay’s offer to become the next head coach of the Packers. LaFleur would replace Mike McCarthy, who was fired during the a 6-9-1 season following a stunning home loss to Arizona. LaFleur was offensive coordinator with the Rams in 2017, leading a group that paced the NFL in scoring was 10th in total offense.

UNDATED (AP) — Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson has reached an agreement with New York prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of federal funds bribery at a hearing later this month. Richardson’s attorney said the plea agreement for the Jan. 22 hearing contains a stipulated sentencing guidelines range of 18 to 24 months, though the sentence is up to the judge and doesn’t guarantee testimony against others. Richardson was among 10 people arrested as part of a federal probe into college basketball recruiting practices in September 2017, including assistant coaches at four prominent schools.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final San Antonio 119 Detroit 107

Final Boston 116 Brooklyn 95

Final New Orleans 114 Memphis 95

Final Milwaukee 114 Utah 102

Final Houston 125 Denver 113

Final L.A. Lakers 107 Dallas 97

Final Portland 111 N-Y Knicks 101

Final Sacramento 111 Orlando 95