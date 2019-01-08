Suspect accused in a series of Kansas business robberies

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for a series of business robberies.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Monday police made contact with a 36-year-old man during a vehicle stop in the 1200 block of SW Taylor in Topeka.

The suspect identified as Terrance Hartz was wanted for multiple business robberies including cases at Walmart and Vanderbilt’s in Topeka.

Police arrested Hartz and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for a parole violation and robbery warrants.