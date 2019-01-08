Great Bend Post

Suspect accused in a series of Kansas business robberies

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for a series of business robberies.

Hartz -photo Shawnee Co.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Monday police made contact with a 36-year-old man during a vehicle stop in the 1200 block of SW Taylor in Topeka.

The suspect identified as Terrance Hartz was wanted for multiple business robberies including cases at Walmart and Vanderbilt’s in Topeka.

Police arrested Hartz  and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for a parole violation and robbery warrants.