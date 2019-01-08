Sheriff approves of procedural changes made by new County Attorney

Last week new Barton County Attorney Levi Morris announced a change in the way criminal complaints are filed in his office, changes that he says will save save 35 working days between his staff and law enforcement officers in the county. Morris told Barton County Commissioners that an attorney in his office will now finalize the complaint once it has been processed instead of having individual officers make a trip to the courthouse to sign the document. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir was pleased about the change.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Bellendir says not only will the change save law enforcement officers time, it will also save money that had to be paid out before in overtime.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Last year, the Barton County Attorney’s Office filed 678 criminal complaints, 94 of which were juvenile cases. Morris says he got the idea from other counties where he has practiced law in the past.