Redbarn Pet Products plans major expansion at Great Bend location

With a corporate office in Long Beach, California, Redbarn Pet Products has a centrally located manufacturing plant in Great Bend, and it is about to get much bigger.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters can remember on New Year’s Eve in 2009 a contract was signed for the current location of Redbarn’s facility, just south of Great Bend off US 281 Highway.

Peters went before the Great Bend City Council Monday night and announced Redbarn plans to expand their business with a new building at their current location.

The current building is 35,000 square feet, and the $4-$5 million project will include a new 85,000 square-foot building. Redbarn hopes to start construction on the new facility in February and will look to hire 50 new employees.