Police: Suspect robbed Kansas car hop at gunpoint

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and continue to search for a suspect.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to an aggravated robbery to a car hop at the Sonic Drive-in, 3721 SW Topeka Boulevard in Topeka, according to LT. John Trimble.

The victim told while she was on the south side of the business serving a customer, a suspect wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, and dark blue jeans pointed a handgun at her and demanded her money.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money from the car hop and was last seen running through the Carriage House Apartment complex. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.