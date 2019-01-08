Police in Manhattan release video of New Year’s Eve rape suspect

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault and asking the public to help identify a suspect. On Tuesday evening the Riley County Police Department released a video of the male suspect.

Law enforcement authorities would like to speak to him after a rape occurred in Aggieville in Manhattan just after midnight on New Years Eve.

If you have any information on the identity of the male in the video, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.