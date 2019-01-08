KBI: Arrest warrant issued in NW Kan. homicide case

SHERMAN COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office have served an arrest warrant related to the homicide of 21-year-old Zachary Chavez, who was killed on Dec. 20.

In a media release, the KBI reported Jesus M. Soto, 21, of Goodland, had previously been in police custody at the Sherman County Jail on a warrant unrelated to this incident, but an arrest warrant was issued Friday night and was recently served to Soto for involuntary manslaughter related to Chavez’s death. Soto and Chavez were friends.

The Sherman County Attorney is expected to prosecute the case. Any further information will come from the County Attorney’s office.