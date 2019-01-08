Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

by

Boys Rankings

6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Wichita Southeast
4. Topeka-Washburn Rural
5. Olathe North
6. Lawrence Free State
7. Shawnee Mission South
8. Topeka High
9. Wichita East
10. Haysville Campus

5A Boys
1. Wichita Heights
2. Andover Central
3. Maize
4. Pittsburg
5. Arkansas City
6. Salina Central
7.Topeka-Shawnee Heights
8. Basehor Linwood
9. Topeka Seaman
10. Bonner Springs

4A Boys
1. Kansas City Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Parsons
6. Eudora
7. Independence
8. Anderson County
9. Topeka-Hayden
10. Ottawa

3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Sabetha
3. Maur Hill
4. Cheney
5. Belle Plaine
6. Halstead
7. Santa Fe Trail
8. Beloit
9. Baxter Springs
10. Phillipsburg

2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Lawrence Seabury Academy
3. Hoxie
4. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
5. Ness City
6. McLouth
7. Mission Valley
8. Pratt-Skyline
9. Hutchinson Trinity
10. Johnson Stanton County

1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Sylvan – Lucas Unified
4. St. John – Hudson
5. Hanover
6. Sharon Springs- Wallace County
7. Almena – Northern Valley
8. Burlingame
9. Elbing – Berean Academy
10. Osborne

Girls Rankings

6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Topeka High
7. Olathe East
8. Lawrence
9. Mill Valley
10. Olathe North

5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Blue Valley Southwest
3. Goddard
4. Maize
5. McPherson
6. Maize South
7. Topeka Highland Park
8. Wichita Heights
9. De Soto
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Abilene
5. Baldwin
6. Labette County
7. Nickerson
8. Ulysses
9. Augusta
10. Rose Hill

3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Clay Center
3. Cheney
4. Halstead
5. Jefferson West
6. Holton
7. Eureka
8. Riley County
9. Girard
10. Hesston

2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Inman
3. Jackson Heights
4. Wakeeny – Trego Community
5. Howard-West Elk
6. Alma-Wabaunsee
7. Jefferson County North
8. Johnson-Stanton County
9. Hoxie
10. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Spearville
4. Centralia
5. Hanover
6. Rural Vista
7. Frankfort
8. Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton
9. Otis Bison
10. South Central