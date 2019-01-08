KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

Boys Rankings
6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Wichita Southeast
4. Topeka-Washburn Rural
5. Olathe North
6. Lawrence Free State
7. Shawnee Mission South
8. Topeka High
9. Wichita East
10. Haysville Campus
5A Boys
1. Wichita Heights
2. Andover Central
3. Maize
4. Pittsburg
5. Arkansas City
6. Salina Central
7.Topeka-Shawnee Heights
8. Basehor Linwood
9. Topeka Seaman
10. Bonner Springs
4A Boys
1. Kansas City Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Parsons
6. Eudora
7. Independence
8. Anderson County
9. Topeka-Hayden
10. Ottawa
3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Sabetha
3. Maur Hill
4. Cheney
5. Belle Plaine
6. Halstead
7. Santa Fe Trail
8. Beloit
9. Baxter Springs
10. Phillipsburg
2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Lawrence Seabury Academy
3. Hoxie
4. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
5. Ness City
6. McLouth
7. Mission Valley
8. Pratt-Skyline
9. Hutchinson Trinity
10. Johnson Stanton County
1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Sylvan – Lucas Unified
4. St. John – Hudson
5. Hanover
6. Sharon Springs- Wallace County
7. Almena – Northern Valley
8. Burlingame
9. Elbing – Berean Academy
10. Osborne
Girls Rankings
6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Topeka High
7. Olathe East
8. Lawrence
9. Mill Valley
10. Olathe North
5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Blue Valley Southwest
3. Goddard
4. Maize
5. McPherson
6. Maize South
7. Topeka Highland Park
8. Wichita Heights
9. De Soto
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Abilene
5. Baldwin
6. Labette County
7. Nickerson
8. Ulysses
9. Augusta
10. Rose Hill
3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Clay Center
3. Cheney
4. Halstead
5. Jefferson West
6. Holton
7. Eureka
8. Riley County
9. Girard
10. Hesston
2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Inman
3. Jackson Heights
4. Wakeeny – Trego Community
5. Howard-West Elk
6. Alma-Wabaunsee
7. Jefferson County North
8. Johnson-Stanton County
9. Hoxie
10. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Spearville
4. Centralia
5. Hanover
6. Rural Vista
7. Frankfort
8. Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton
9. Otis Bison
10. South Central