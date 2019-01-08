Kansas felon in custody for alleged child sex crimes

JEFFERSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on child sex crimes in Jefferson County.

Just before 8a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to a residence in Oskaloosa after report of an adult having sexual contact with a minor, according to Captian Kirk Vernon.

Deputies contacted Jerry Johnson, 29, Oskaloosa, who voluntarily went to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office for questioning and was arrested.

Johnson is being held on a $10,000 Bond on requested charges including Indecent Liberties with a Child, Aggravated Indecent Solicitation of a Child under 14 years of age and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior for exposing himself to someone 16 years old or older, according to the sheriff’s department.

Jackson has a previous drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections and spend almost five years in prison. He was discharged in June of 2016.