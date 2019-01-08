Kan. man gets jail time for fake driver’s license

FINNEY COUNTY– A Kansas man was sentenced Friday to six months in jail after pleading no contest to a fraudulent ID charge, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Adrian Gonzalez-Terrazas, 49, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of displaying, causing, or permitting to be displayed or have in possession, any fictitious, fraudulently altered or fraudulently obtained identification card.

District Court Judge Wendel W. Wurst then sentenced the defendant to the maximum sentence of six months in jail. The case stemmed from an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations of the Kansas Department of Revenue, which revealed that Gonzalez-Terrazas used a previously fraudulently obtained identification card to attempt to procure a Kansas driver’s license.

This is the sixth conviction resulting from a new agreement announced in March 2018 between the attorney general’s office and the Department of Revenue. Under the agreement, the attorney general’s office, in cooperation with local prosecutors, assumed responsibility for the prosecution of cases of tax fraud and related crimes investigated by the Department of Revenue in an effort to strengthen the state’s enforcement for these types of crimes.