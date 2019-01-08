Great Bend recognizes outgoing councilmembers

The refresh button will be hit again when the Great Bend City Council next meets on January 21.

Monday night, Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis thanked the three outgoing councilmembers who did not seek reelection in the 2018 election. Three new names will be on the board along with Brock McPherson who won a second term in an uncontested race.

Francis thanked Cory Zimmerman, Vicki Berryman, and Joel Jackson for their service.

Kendal Francis Audio

Zimmerman spent two years on the Council, Berryman four years, and Jackson 10 years.

As far as terms are considered, it will be fairly ‘young’ council that will meet at City Hall on January 21. The new lineup will include four members that are still serving out their first term, McPherson, who’s going into his second term, and newly appointed Jessica Milsap, Chad Somers, and Dana Dawson. Despite just starting his term in Ward 3 this month, Dawson does have 14 years of council experience prior to sitting out this past year.

McPherson, Milsap, Somers, and Dawson will be sworn into office January 14 by City Clerk Shawna Schafer.