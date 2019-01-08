GBRC – Choose Wisely: Your health depends on it

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Choose Wisely: Your Health Depends On It” on Wednesday, January 9th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Recreation Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Are you looking forward to getting your new year off to a great start? The good news is that healthy eating is not about strict rules and diets, but more about changing ways of thinking about food and learning to make informed choices that promote health and disease resistance. After all, healthcare decisions are not just made at the doctor’s office or hospital. True healthcare decisions are made wherever food and physical activity choices are made. This free educational program is based on the newly revised K-State Research and Extension District fact sheet. Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension District Agent, will be the presenter for this program. For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110 or go to our website at www.greatbendrec.com.