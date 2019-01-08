Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/7)

BOOKED: Albis Almanzar of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Gregory Carey of Great Bend on RCDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,213 cash only.

BOOKED: Estebon Foster on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Neal Baxter of Lyons on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Laken Shelor on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $215 cash only.

BOOKED: Michael S. Moore Jr. on Pratt County District Court warrant for theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property with a bond of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ramiro Palacio of Great Bend on GBMC case for no DL with a bond in the amount of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Joshua Anderson on a BTDC order for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Robert Crawford of Great Bend on GBMC warrants all for contempt of court after he was released by the order of the court.

RELEASED: Gregory Allen Carey to Rice County.

RELEASED: Albis Almanzar of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after he posted a $250 surety bond.

RELEASED: Sara Delgadillo on BCDC case with a $10,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Jeannie Spanke on BCDC case with a $10,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Joshua Frydendall of Great Bend on BTDC case for probation violation after time served.

RELEASED: Jericho Riddle Jr. on BCDC case with a $100,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Augustine Estrella on BTDC case for battery x3, and assault x2, after receiving a $500 OR bond by Judge Wiley.

RELEASED: Laken Shelor on GBMC warrant with a $215 cash bond.

RELEASED: Ramiro Palacio on GBMC case for no DL after posting a $500 cash bond.