6-month checkup: Great Bend City Administrator approved for a raise

The six-month mark of Kendal Francis working as the Great Bend City Administrator is coming up at the end of the month. The Great Bend City Council took time Monday night to evaluate how Francis has done and consider a pay raise. Although no details from the evaluation that took place in executive session were disclosed, the City Council did unanimously approve a two percent pay increase.

Mayor Joe Andrasek said the governing body all agreed to move forward with Francis.

Joe Andrasek Audio

Francis was chosen from 24 applicants to replace Howard Partington. George Kolb filled in as Interim City Administrator for roughly 10 months prior to hiring Francis.

Francis started working in Great Bend on July 30th, 2018 after spending time in Coffeyville and Lakin in a similar role. With nearly two decades of time spent with Beloit’s water/wastewater department, Francis has been hands on with Great Bend’s nearly completed water line replacement project.

Francis’ current annual salary is $107,000 and will now move forward with the two percent increase in 2019. At the time of the employment review, Francis could have received up to a three percent pay increase.