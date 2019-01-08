2 charged with the Christmas murder of Kan. woman, unborn child

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a Christmas murder of a Kansas woman and have charges.

According to a media release from Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell, formal charges have been filed in Geary County District Court against Dion Jamel Green, 33, and Mashaun Jay Baker, 33, both of Junction City in connection with the death of 31-year old Jenna Schafer of Junction City.

Green faces two counts of Capital Murder and Baker one count of Capital Murder in the case.

According to court complaint, on or between December 24th and 25th, Green killed Schafer with premeditation by a gunshot wound. The killing was done pursuant to a contract or agreement to kill Schafer, and Green was a party to that contract or agreement.

Green also is accused of killing the unborn child of Schafer intentionally by premeditation by a gunshot wound from which both Schafer and the unborn child died.

Mashaun Jay Baker was allegedly a party to the contract or agreement, and hired Dion Jamel Green to kill Jenna Schafer.

Both Green and Baker are scheduled to appear in Geary County District Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.