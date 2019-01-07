With multiple concerns, Great Bend says ‘no deal’ to lease agreement

The City of Great Bend owns real estate located on Southeast 10 Road, just south of and east of the Arkansas River Bridge. This land was acquired in the late 1960s or early 1970s and was formerly occupied by Abram “Leedy” Krause. Krause vacated the real estate in the late 1970s and it has been vacant since that time.

Ivan Perales requested to lease the approximately 8.8 acres on a five-year lease at $500 per year. Perales has a small livestock operation on adjacent land that he wishes to expand.

Attorney Mark Calcara from Watkins Calcara represented Perales at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting and stated the lease agreement would be a win for both parties.

Beau Brough lives to the east of Perales’ existing piece of land and the property that Perales wants to lease from the City. Brough noted there are approximately 30 goats, at one time, seven horses and four cows on a piece of land less than one acre in size. Brough spoke for other neighbors to the east and noted Perales has already had difficulty keeping this smaller piece of land clean of animal waste.

No councilmember made a motion to approve the lease agreement, so the motion died.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter recently found out that the piece of land used to the city dump that was abandoned in the 1930s. It was mentioned that the land is in rough shape, and Suelter added the City is looking into installing better fencing to prevent citizens from entering.

Other news from the Great Bend City Council meeting Jan. 7…

– Several elementary school students were recognized for their winning essays in D.A.R.E.

– City Administrator Kendal Francis says the City is looking into online bill pay options for utilities.

– Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters says Redbarn Pet Products is moving forward with the expansion of a new 85,000 square-foot building at their current location. The $4-$5 million projects will have 50 new jobs to be filled.

– The Council approved an agreement with Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad Company to install highway crossing signals at the crossing on Lincoln Street.

– The Council approved the waived building permits, utility tap fees, and extension of a nearby water main for Housing Opportunities Inc. as they apply for tax credits to build a 24-unit rental housing development for senior citizens. The property is between Eisenhower and Broadway.