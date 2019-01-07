Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 49. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a slight chance of rain between 11am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 48.