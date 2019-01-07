Sheriff: Alcohol a factor in crash that critically injured Kan. man

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas man remains hospitalized in critical condition after a weekend accident in Saline County.

A rural Saline County man was flown to a Wichita hospital after a one-vehicle accident on West State Street Saturday night.

A 1998 Chevy S10 pickup driven by Craig McCombs, 37, rural Saline County, was westbound in the 6200 block of West State Street and North Hohneck west of Salina according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The driver who was ejected, sustained substantial injuries, including injuries to the head, Soldan said.

He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center and then flown to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

A witness driving behind McCombs told deputies that he reported the accident within two minutes of it happening.

When deputies arrived approximately four minutes later, there was a small fire in the engine compartment of the pickup. The fire then spread, engulfing the pickup, Soldan said.

There was evidence of alcohol at the scene, according to Soldan.