Police: More arrests for armed robbery that left Kan. teen dead

SEDGWICK —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a series of armed robberies that left a teen suspect dead and have made two additional arrests.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of north Edgemoor in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. They arrested a 17-year-old male and the 16-year-old male without incident. A firearm believed to have been used in both robberies was recovered in the vehicle.

The 17-year-old male was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) on warrants for the robberies, possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon. The 16-year-old male was booked on warrants for the robberies, possession of narcotics, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a narcotic violation.

A third 17-year-old male was arrested in reference to the armed robberies on Sunday Dec. 30.

In the first armed robbery, at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar Store, 936 S. Woodlawn. Upon arrival, Officers contacted a 59-year-old female employee. The investigation revealed two 16-year-old males and a 17-year old male entered the store, pointed handguns at a female employee and demanded property. The suspects who then fled the business took money and cigarettes. There were no injuries in this case.

In the second armed robbery, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 Officers responded to a shooting at the B & H Fast Trip, 2796 S. Seneca. Upon arrival, Officers located a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital. The investigation revealed two 17-year-old males and two 16-year-old males entered the store, pointed handguns at an employee and customers and demanded money. The suspects took money and cigarettes. During the robbery, an armed 42-year-old male customer pulled out his firearm and fired multiple shots toward the suspects, striking one of the 16-year-olds. The suspects exchanged gunfire with the customer before fleeing the business.