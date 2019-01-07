Police: Kan. inmate escapes in camo-painted state vehicle

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an escape from a Kansas prison.

Inmate Cal Henry Green, 36, is believe to have stolen a camo-painted state vehicle, according to a social media post from Lansing police.

Green was in the Lansing Correctional Facility after convictions for aggravated battery, burglary and has convictions that include forgery, theft and attempt to flee or elude law enforcement.

Green is described as 5-foot-4 and weights approximately 196 pounds.

If anyone has seen or has information about Greed are encouraged to call 9-1-1.