Police find Kan. felon with handgun stolen from Louisiana

Just after 12:15 p.m. Sunday, police conducted an investigation on a reported suspicious vehicle parked in the Hillcrest Community Center in Topeka, according to Lt. Manual Munoz.

Officers made contact with the driver and passenger of the vehicle. Investigation revealed a small amount of narcotics. Officers also located a stolen handgun out of Shreveport, Louisiana under the driver’s seat.

Police arrested and transported Julius Rashad Washington, 31, to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana and Criminal use of a Weapon. Washington has a previous conviction for Felon in Possession of a firearm.