Police continue search for Kan. ATM skimming suspects

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of alleged identity theft.

Just before Christmas, authorities found credit card skimmers on two ATMs in Arkansas City, according to police.

The suspects were described as driving a red VW Jetta with a paper temporary tag that may be from Texas.

Some of the cards compromised were used in the Houston area last week. Police reported no new information Monday as they work to locate the suspects who were captured on security cameras.