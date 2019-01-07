Great Bend Post

Panther Bowling Results

The Great Bend Boys captured 2nd place at the 24 team Bishop Carroll Bakers Tournament.

Team Members are front row: sophomore Bryce Moore- senior Jordan Black – senior Cordell Stanley

Back row: Coach Mayberry- senior AJ Roberts – senior Blake Sheets – junior Dalton Dicks- Coach Perry

The Great Bend girls team finished in 7th place in the 24 team tournament.
GB girls team consisted of: juniors Lexy Fox and Abby Miller, sophomore Sarah Mehlhaff
and first timers : senior Shanaeia Mehlhaff, freshmen Paige Wagner and Kristy Wittig

Next action for both Panther teams will be this thursday January 10th when they will host a tri with Dodge City & Holcomb at 2:30 pm