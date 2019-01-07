Monday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Fifth-ranked Kansas will be without center Udoka Azubuike for the remainder of the season after an MRI exam Sunday showed that the 7-footer tore ligaments in his right hand during practice. The 7-footer from Nigeria had been averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Shizz Alston Jr. scored 22 points, Nate Pierre-Louis added 21 and Temple rallied to beat Wichita State 85-81 in overtime in its American Athletic Conference home debut. Pierre-Louis made the go-ahead layup (78-76) with 2:39 left in overtime and Temple led the rest of the way.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers have advanced to the NFL’s divisional round. Nick Foles threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns, including a scoring pass to Golden Tate in the final minute of the Eagles’ 16-15 victory over the Bears in Chicago. Michael Badgley kicked five field goals and Melvin Gordon scored a fourth-quarter touchdown while the Chargers built a 23-3 lead in a 23-17 victory against the Ravens in Baltimore.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired coach Tom Thibodeau halfway into his third season with the team. Thibodeau was dismissed about an hour after a 108-86 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers left the Wolves 19-21 this season and 97-107 during his time on the bench. Scott Layden will remain the general manager overseeing the basketball operations and assistant coach Ryan Saunders will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

UNDATED (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace says Chandler Parsons has chosen to continue rehabilitation in Los Angeles out of the options given the 30-year-old forward. Wallace issued his statement just hours after ESPN.com reported that the Grizzlies and Parsons had agreed to a split. The Grizzlies GM says they met with Parsons and spoke with both the forward and his representation numerous times during the forward’s rehab on how to “integrate a healthy and effective Chandler” back on the court.

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Xander Schauffele tied the Plantation course record with an 11-under 62 to win the Sentry Tournament of Championship by one stroke over Gary Woodland at Kapalua. Schauffele started the final round five shots out of the lead and opened with a bogey before running off three straight birdies and chipping in for eagle at the turn. Schauffele finished birdie-birdie to tie the course record last set four years ago.

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Mets swung minor deals with the Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros yesterday. The Mets shipped backup catcher Kevin Plawecki to the Indians for right-hander Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty. The Mets also picked up reserve infielder J.D. Davis and infield prospect Cody Bohanek from the Astros, who received outfielder Ross Adolph, catcher Scott Manea and infielder Luis Santana in a swap of prospects.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final L.A. Chargers 23 Baltimore 17

Final Philadelphia 16 Chicago 15

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Michigan 74 (21) Indiana 63

Final (16) Marquette 70 Xavier 52

Final (19) Houston 90 Memphis 77

Final (22) Wisconsin 71 Penn St. 52

Final (25) Iowa 93 (24) Nebraska 84

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Minnesota 108 L.A. Lakers 86

Final L.A. Clippers 106 Orlando 96

Final Brooklyn 117 Chicago 100

Final Atlanta 106 Miami 82

Final Washington 116 Oklahoma City 98

Final Toronto 121 Indiana 105

Final Charlotte 119 Phoenix 113