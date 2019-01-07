Monday designated “Great Bend High School Football Day”

They didn’t win a state championship but it was still a great football season for the Great Bend Panthers. So much so that Barton County Commissioners designated Monday January 7th,“Great Bend High School Football Day”. The Panthers went 8-3 this past season and reached the third round of the playoffs before losing on the road to Maize 28-21 in the 5A Sectionals. Panther Defensive Coordinator Jeff Lutt represented Head Coach Erin Beck and approximately 40 football players who crowded into commission chambers on Monday.

Jeff Lutt Audio

Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz encouraged the student athletes to finish their high school career’s strong before starting their lives after high school. But she also invited them to come back to the community in the future if the opportunity presents itself.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

The Panthers recorded playoff victories over Valley Center and Kapaun Mt. Carmel before dropping their final game of the season to the Maize Eagles.