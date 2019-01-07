Kansas man held on $110K bond after alleged attack on girlfriend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a domestic case.

Dammion R. Williams, 24, Hutchinson, is accused of choking and pushing his girlfriend because she wanted to leave the home on West 9th Street in Hutchinson. Police say she had bruising on her neck and cheek and some abrasions on her face.

It appeaes that she tried to leave the home, but was pulled back in by Williams.

Police arrested him just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. He was jailed on requested charges of aggravated battery and kidnapping. He was also wanted for failing to appear in another case and a violation of the conditions of parole. He was paroled for a conviction of aggravated burglary in May of last year.

His bond is set at $110,000 and he’ll be back in court next week.