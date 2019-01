PHILLIPSBURG — The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect who tampered with aircraft at the Phillipsburg Airport.

The incident occurred Saturday night.

“We hope surveillance cameras in the area caught the activity and we’ll be able to identify the suspect(s) and refer them to federal authorities,” the department said in a social media posting. “If anyone has information on this situation, we ask that you contact us at (785) 543-6885.”