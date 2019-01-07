Kan. man with a dozen convictions caught driving stolen car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Dec. 27, police stopped a Chevrolet Cruze in the area of 2300 E. Harry in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The vehicle was reported stolen . Upon stopping the vehicle, officers contacted the driver 38-year-old James Sanderford who was taken into custody without incident.

Police also discovered a knife and handgun in the vehicle. A 20-year-old female was also contacted during the vehicle stop.

Sanderford is being held on requested charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, auto theft and aggravated weapons violation, according to Davidson.

Investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Sanderford has more than a dozen previous convictions that include theft, burglary, forgery, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement and for drugs. He had been out of prison since October 2017.

