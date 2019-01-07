Investigation of fatal Kansas train accident continues

LOGAN COUNTY — Authorities continue investigating a fatal train incident in Oakley.

The incident occurred just after 9p.m. December 30, near U.S. 83 and the East Front Street crossing, according to Union Pacific spokesperson Hannah Bolte.

Union Pacific conductor 34-year-old Jeffrey Hague of Bennington died from his injuries. He had worked at Union Pacific for 10 years.

Bolte released no additional details Monday as their investigation continues.

