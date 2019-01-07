ODIN, KANSAS – Frances Ann Prosser, 89, passed away January 7, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Great Bend. She was born on May 13, 1929 at Odin to John B. and Regina (Schmidt) Werner. She married Norbert J. “Bones” Prosser, September 8, 1955 at Odin. He died January 18, 2016.

A long time Odin resident, Frances was a homemaker, farmer and rancher. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and Altar Society. Being a dedicated member of Holy Family Catholic Church, she devoted many hours to various activities, such as decorating the Church. She loved gardening, baking, hunting, camping and especially cherished time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include, two sons, Abe Prosser and wife Nona of Odin, KS, and Zack Prosser and wife Melissa of Beaver, KS; two daughters, Vicki Kaiser and husband Bob of Odin, KS, and Missi Prosser of Odin, KS; one brother, Tony Werner; two sisters, Loretta Rutherford and Irene Werner; eight grandchildren, Johnathon Kaiser, Emilee DeMartino and husband Victor, Joshua Kaiser, April Kaiser, Amanda Finn and husband Sean, Cameren Prosser, Isaac Prosser, and Zane Prosser; and four great-grandchildren, Victor DeMartino, Samuel DeMartino, Abigail Finn and Samantha Finn. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norbert J. “Bones” Prosser; four brothers, John Werner, Robert Werner, Rudy Werner, and infant Raymond Werner; and four sisters, Theresa Miller, Annie Klug, Mary Gilliam and Margie Carey.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington, and from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, with an Altar Society and Daughters of Isabella Rosary and Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery, Odin. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Family Cemetery Fund, in lieu of flowers, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

