Cop Shop (1/4 – 1/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/4)

Illegal Hunting

At 5:31 p.m. illegal hunting was reported in the 700 block of SE 20 Road in Ellinwood.

1/5

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:19 a.m. an accident was reported at N. Kennedy Avenue & W. 7th Street in Ellinwood.

At 11:47 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway.

Fire

At 6:04 p.m. a fire was reported in the 300 block of SW 50 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NW 130 Avenue in Albert.

Shots Fired

At 11:30 p.m. a report of shots being fired in the area was made in the 100 block of W. B Street in Ellinwood.

1/6

Shots Fired

At 12:18 a.m. a report of shots being fired in the area was made at 171 SE 1 Avenue.

At 12:33 a.m. a report of shots being fired in the area of the 5500 block of Apache Road.

Criminal Damage

At 7:42 a.m. criminal damage was reported at NW 150 Road & Susank Road.

At 8:18 a.m. criminal damage was reported at NW 130 Road & NW 10 Avenue.

At 9:22 a.m. criminal damage was reported at NE 130 Road & NE 30 Avenue.

Structure Fire

At 2:34 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 135 NW 50 Avenue B.

Fire

At 3:39 p.m. a fire was reported at SW 40 Avenue & SW 40 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:02 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 30 Road & S. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/4)

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 12:40 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 24th Street & Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:06 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Baker Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 10:57 a.m. an officer arrested Amy Jiminez for driving while suspended at Forest Avenue & Polk Street.

Theft

At 11:50 a.m. a theft of items from her residence at 1101 Kansas Avenue Apt 809 was made.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 6:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest

At 6:30 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2800 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:24 p.m. an unknown vehicle struck legally parked vehicle in the parking lot at 1560 K-96 Highway.

Criminal Damage

At 7:40 p.m. a subject breaking out a window on the building at 3200 10th Street was reported.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 3929 10th Street.

1/5

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 12:36 a.m. the K-9 was called out to assist Rice County in the 400 block of Avenue G in Rice County.

Fire

At 3:31 p.m. a fire was reported at 2400 Zarah Dr.

Theft

At 5:54 p.m. theft of a phone was reported at 3131 Stone Street.

Structure Fire

At 6:50 p.m. a report of a burning smell inside the building was made at 4909 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 8:10 p.m. a report of a subject hitting his car with another car door was made at 2920 10th Street.

1/6

Warrant Arrest

At 12:21 a.m. Monica Salcidio was arrested at 1109 Main Street.

Shots Fired

At 12:33 a.m. a report of possible shots fired in the area was made in the 5500 block of Apache Road.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 1:20 a.m. the K-9 was called out at 5815 Broadway Avenue to help locate a suspect vehicle from Ellinwood criminal threat and with the suspect.

At 11:28 a.m. the K-9 was called at 1312 Cherry Pl Apt C.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:15 p.m. an officer arrested Shon Rome at 8th Street & Hubbard Street on a Rush County warrant.

Traumatic injuries

At 4:58 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2201 28th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 5:24 p.m. a report of someone damaging her vehicle at 1401 Cherry Ln.