Commissioners shell out $12,080 for professional memberships

Barton County Commissioners authorized spending $12,080 in 2019 on professional memberships to three organizations. The board voted unanimously to spend $6,265 to renew their membership to the Kansas Association of Counties, $700 to be members of the Kansas County Commissioners Association and $5,114 to renew their membership to the Kansas Legislative Policy Group. Commissioners elected to spend an additional $100 for their membership to the Kansas Association of Counties which will allow Commissioners and county staff to take advantage of 10 webinar’s throughout the year, something that Jennifer Schartz thought was a good idea.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

Commissioner Alicia Straub serves as the Vice-President for the Kansas Legislative Policy Group which made renewing that membership very easy for the board. It is likely that Staub will serve as the President of that organization next year. The KLPG is a coalition of counties primarily made of counties in the Western third of the state.