Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/4 – 1/6)

1/4

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Amy Valdez-Jiminez of Great Bend on GBPD case for driving while suspended, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Lee Shelton Leon of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Alexandra L. Dirreen on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cori Galliart of Hoisington on KDOC arrest and detain case for parole violation, no bond. BTDC case for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cody Helsel of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Alfonso Roman Jr. on Barton County District Court warrant with no bond.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Amy Valdez-Jiminez of Great Bend on GBPD case for driving while supsended, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding in the amount of $500.

RELEASED: Timothy Richardson of Great Bend for GBMC case for assault DV, criminal trespass, received a 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Andrew Tucker of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Alexander Anderson for probation violation after receiving an OR bond.

1/5

BOOKED: Shaladin Copeling of Larned on BTSO case for DUI and for stopping in roadway, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Monica Salcido-Moncada of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Reed on Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $7,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Tyler Kellogg of Salina on HMC case for DWS, and illegal tag, bond set in the amount of $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR.

BOOKED: Joshua Anderson on a BTDC order for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jason Michael King on GBMC case for battery DV with a bond in the amount of $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Marco Rodriguez-Martinez of Salina on Barton County District Court case for no driver’s license with a bond set a $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Shaladin Copeling of Larned on BTDC case for DUI after posting a $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Jason King on GBMC case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

1/6

BOOKED: Ryan Mead on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat, violation of a PFA, and unlawful possession of a firearm, no bond.

BOOKED: Shon W. Rome on Rush County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Marco Rodriguez-Martinez of Salina on Barton County District Court case for no driver’s license after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Monica Salcido-Moncada of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear x2, posted both bonds for the amount of $2,000 and $500.

RELEASED: Tyler Kellogg of Salina on HMC case for DWS and illegal tag. Time served on 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Lee Shelton Leon of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence, time served.

RELEASED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Shon W. Rome on Rush County District Court warrant with a $500 OR bond.

RELEASED: Cody B. Helsel on GBMC case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray on BCDC cases with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Aaron K. Pohlman on BCDC case with a serve sentence.