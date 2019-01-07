Barton County couple wins $1 million from Kansas Lottery; ticket sold in Great Bend

The top prize winners of the 10th annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle wasted no time in coming to Topeka to claim their prize. The winners, who chose to remain anonymous, were at Kansas Lottery headquarters early Friday, January 4 with their lucky $1 million ticket number 086981.

“I just happened to be off work on Friday, so we decided to make the trip now instead of waiting until I had another day off,” said the winner. “Now that we’re here and everything has been validated, it’s finally starting to sink in that we won.”

It was around 5 p.m. Thursday night that the winners pulled out their phone and went to the Kansas Lottery website to check their raffle tickets.

“We had several tickets, and I can’t remember how many we checked before we got to the million dollar ticket but when I saw it, I obviously got excited. I couldn’t sit still and was moving around the house a bunch before finally calming down,” the winner said.

“Now that we’ve calmed down and the ticket has been claimed there is just such a feeling of relief,” the winner said. “We’ll be able to pay off the house and all of our debts. This will be a nice boost to our retirement and will help us with our kids and family as well. It’s such a relieving feeling to have.”

“Plus, we’ve always wanted to go to Las Vegas,” the couple said with a smile. “Maybe now we can finally take a trip, something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

The winning ticket was sold at Dillons 51 at 4107 10th Street in Great Bend. For selling the ticket, the store is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus. Other Holiday Millionaire Raffle winners have 365 days from January 3, 2019 to claim their prizes.