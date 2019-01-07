Arraignment set for Kan. woman accused of infant daughter’s death

SUMNER COUNTY — A Kansas mother accused in the death of her 7-month-old daughter will go to trial for the alleged crime.

Shelby Johnson, 26, was bound over for trial in the case last week, according to the Sumner County Attorney’s office. Her arraignment is scheduled for 1:30p.m. March 7.

On April 1, 2018 Schuyler Hulett took his 7-month-old daughter Jesslin Hulett from the home he shared with Johnson in Wellington to the emergency room at Sumner Regional Medical Center because the child was not breathing, according to the criminal complaint.

Doctors in the ER did get a pulse and the child was transported to a Wichita hospital where she died April 5.

Court documents say Johnson killed her infant daughter either by “cruelly beating” or “shaking” the baby. The documents say the girl needed immediate medical treatment, but Johnson went back to bed and the baby’s father found her not breathing about an hour later. The baby’s injuries included three bone fractures to her skull.

An autopsy found the child suffered from blunt force trauma to the head, broken bones and other injuries, according to court documents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.