Sunday Sports Headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti scored 19 points and Matt Mooney added 14 to help No. 11 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 63-57. Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 16 points. Kansas State erased most of a 34-19 halftime deficit when Brown hit a 3-pointer for a 43-42 deficit with about seven minutes remaining. Texas Tech finally found some offensive rhythm to pull away.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 24 points, and Iowa State routed No. 5 Kansas 77-60 for its fifth straight win. Freshman Tyrese Haliburton made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Cyclones, who opened Big 12 play with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2015 after forcing the Jayhawks into a season-high 24 turnovers.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle had 16 points and eight rebounds, helping No. 23 Oklahoma top Oklahoma State 74-64. Brady Manek scored 15 points and Christian James added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners, who bounced back from a 70-63 loss at No. 5 Kansas.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Coleman scored 17 points, Dylan Osetkowski had 14, and both made critical plays down the stretch, helping Texas defeat West Virginia 61-54. Coleman, with the shot clock about to expire, hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right corner to give Texas a 59-54 lead with 1:03 left. Then Osetkowski blocked a shot inside by Wesley Harris.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 22 points, Alex Robinson had 18 points and 10 assists and TCU turned back a late comeback from Baylor for an 85-81 victory in a Big 12 opener for both teams. The Horned Frogs won their ninth straight game behind 57 percent shooting. TCU led by as many as 19 in the second half and 11 in the final three minutes, but had to hold on after the Bears pulled within one with 18 seconds left. Tristan Clark scored 18 points for Baylor.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia has hired Troy’s Neal Brown to coach the Mountaineers, landing the youngest of six coaches in the FBS who have won at least 10 games each of the last three seasons. The 38-year-old Brown signed a six-year, $19.05 million contract. He replaces Dana Holgorsen, who left West Virginia to become Houston’s coach. Brown coached Troy since 2015 and went 35-16 at the Sun Belt Conference school in Alabama, including 3-0 in bowl games.

National Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 137 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a one-yard burst with 12:28 remaining as the Dallas Cowboys nipped the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22 in Saturday’s NFC wild-card game. Dak Prescott added a huge one-yard TD run just before the two-minute warning to secure the Cowboys’ meeting with the Saints at New Orleans. Prescott had 226 yards passing in helping Dallas end Seattle’s nine-game winning streak in playoff openers.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are in the AFC divisional round after Andrew Luck threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns for a 21-7 win at Houston in the wild-card game. Luck had 191 passing yards and both TD’s while Indianapolis was building a 21-0 halftime lead. Running back Marlon Mack provided 148 yards and a touchdown for the Colts, who won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to face the top-seeded Chiefs in Kansas City next Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Mathis scored 27 points to help New Mexico hammer No. 6 Nevada, 85-58. The Wolf Pack shot just 33.3 percent from the field, committed 14 turnovers and went 16 for 27 at the free-throw line. Vance Jackson had 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Lobos, who prevented Nevada from improving to 15-0 for the first time in school history.

Saturday Scores

