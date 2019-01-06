Sons of the Plains Chapter SAR plans Great Bend meeting

The Hutchinson Sons of the American Revolution Chapter is planning to meet in Great Bend for their monthly meeting. The chapter will meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, January 12, in the Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2701 24th St. The public is invited to attend the meeting and is asked to use the west door off the Jefferson St. circle driveway.

Anyone interested in the organization is invited to attend the meeting and program. The chapter is making plans for chartering a new chapter in Great Bend, anyone with ancestral roots to those who served in the American Revolution are encouraged to attend. Genealogists with the local chapter will be on hand to discuss the application process and help with genealogy.

At a recent meeting, Sons of the Plains Chapter president Justin Engleman was presented a Supplemental Ancestor Membership certificate by Kansas Society Vice President Bobbie Hulse. Engleman’s sixth-great-grandfather Archibald Allen served as a private in Capt. Charles Shelton and Col. Elias Edmonds’ Virginia Company of volunteers who were on the march through Richmond, in pursuit of the British with regular army troops commanded by Gen. Lafayette. Allen was born Feb. 7, 1752 in Westmoreland County, Va., and died Feb 23, 1846 in Putnam Co., Ill. This is the second patriot ancestor Engleman has identified in his genealogical research.